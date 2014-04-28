Here’s The GIF Of Don’s Definition Of Good From This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

Tonight’s Mad Men saw Don Draper making his unexpected return to Sterling Cooper (Note: DO NOT set up important things with hippie Roger). Some of the higher ups didn’t approve, but Don has earned it.
Betty’s hissy fit over not getting a sammich was spectacular.
I was hungry, but now I’m not.
I hate people who do that passive-aggressive shit. I especially hate when parents do it to their kids. Fuck those people right in the ass.
Roger Sterling: once again, proving himself the best wingman possible.
John Slattery absolutely crushed that scene.
Cooper asking Cutler if he was still speaking for Ted after his rant about the computer/ media department being way more important than the creative minds was priceless too.
John Slattery proved once again what I think we’ve all been thinking: Not enough Roger Sterling on this show.
Also, I think “Fuck You, Lou Avery” is my new Mad Men drinking game. I must have said it at least five times per episode already this season.
I’d be blackout drunk before the first commercial break.
I have to admit, I think they had David James Elliot wear those awful glasses just so Jon Hamm looked more handsome.
Tell me again, why is Peggy mad at Don.
Peggy is mad at everyone all of the time.
She blames him for humiliating Ted (The St. Joseph’s account Ted pushed hard for an expanded budget because it was Peggy’s work) and possibly for Ted being sent out to California even though Ted begged Don to let him go.
This episode confirmed why I love mad men so much. What an awesome episode. Who knew waiting around an office could be so exciting?
Roger was amazing in the meeting… Great ep!
does lou eventually quit or die?
Don shoots him in the head to put him out of his misery after he gets mauled by a bear.
but the bear is really stan in a bear suit jacked up on PCP
Don wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire.
I thought that when Roger opened the hotel door that it meant he was already in with the blonde and I loved that idea and laughed my ass off at the thought.
That thought also crossed my mind and it didn’t even phase me. Like it was the most natural thing in the world for Roger to be there.
Lou is Don’s boss? Don gets Lane’s old office? Sticking to a script in meetings? Nothing says “Fuck You” quite like that did. Ohhhh how the plot has thickened. And he agreed! Hopefully Don doesn’t go the way of Lane Price and hang himself. Or fake his death (again) to become a lumberjack in the pacific northwest. I can’t handle another shitty ending like that.
Worst wiould be if the ending somehow, out of left field, involved the housepaint Don got on his ears from painting Anna Draper’s wall.
And Peggy was in Lane’s old office, so is Peggy getting a better office, or going back to the office with the beam in it?
Don’s saying OK to the terms was totally a “Challenge Accepted!” (I give Lou 2 more episodes, max)
That’s what I got from it too.
Yep. They’ve attached ankle-chains to Don, but he’s still going to spring past Lou.
I don’t know, i think that shitweasel Lou is going to be pushing every hurtle he can in front of Don.
This episode sure a lot of people acting very cunty. That said, it was awesome.
I think we can all agree that Lou is due some heavy comeuppance, since even his biggest supporter Cutler can only say he’s “adequate.” I suspect we’ll see him turfed but not for Don, but rather Peggy as the new head of creative.
Also, the partners couldn’t have gotten Ted and Pete on the phone out in California to give an actual opinion on the Draper situation? Maybe they’re still gunshy after their last fiasco with the group intercom.
The whole time that Roger is trying to convince them that Don should come back, I’m thinking the best argument is that you want him working WITH you, not AGAINST you.
Those were some crazy conditions for Don to agree to, perfectly designed to get him fired and lose his partnership. I’m trying to figure out how many episodes he can manage to go without losing his mind.
Don had to agree to those terms. He had to get his job back to fulfill his reasoning (lie) to Megan about why he didn’t move to California. Getting his job back, at whatever cost, shows to his terrible wife that he wasn’t bullshitting her.
Also I think everyone in that office doesn’t know/forgets what a survivor Don really is, even if his means of survival are questionable. The guy, only about 15 (or so) years before all this was literally another person. Taking bullets and swapping dog tags. Then schlepping furs. The guy knows how to claw his way to the top that’s for sure. I think all the partners believe those rules would be a way of controlling Don but really they are a way to allow Don to kick some ass and make them all look pretty stupid for such harsh action against him.