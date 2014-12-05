Here’s The Shocking Moment A Woman Was Punched In The Face During A Game Show

This appears to be one of those contests where the last person touching the car, wins. Which is fine and dandy and all, though, how they made it into a game show is beyond me. Anyway, this lovely woman in a bikini (why is she wearing a bikini?) begins taunting a man with her shoe and at one point, hits him in the face with it.
when i say i would give it to that girl that’s not what i mean.
I like that you feel compelled to point out that this is wrong. We know.
Judging by some of the comments on the site,that is sadly not known by everyone.
@Jtpearl of course it is, but its the internet and people want to be shocking. If they don’t know that you aren’t supposed to H-bomb a girl, Andy Isaac isn’t going to suddenly convince them.
I really don’t see the issue. One person hits another with a shoe. In response, the victim incapacitates his assailant by throwing the assailant to the ground and hitting her ONCE. He then returns to his place (as opposed to the beatdown so many of is would have given the assailant).
Considering all of that, you think the victim is the bad guy?
This is to all of you who are whining about the “poor girl”. Do you morons not realize that the hooker whacked him in the head with a shoe to precipitate things? If it were me, I would have left it at throwing her down and not added the knuckle slap to her face, but the real assailant here is that woman with the stupid smug look on her face thinking she can assault a man and he has to sit there and just take it. Women need to learn that this isn’t the case and if they want to be treated like ladies they need to act like ladies.
Except she never hit him with her shoe, she was waving it in his face.
How nobody snuffed homie is beyond me
It’s fucking Russia. They’re all like “He’s nicer than I am. I’d have pistol whipped that bitch”.
She’s an idiot who thinks she can hit someone with a shoe and hide behind her femininity. She learned her lesson
He’s an idiot who’s quick to violence. His lesson will come.
Fade To Black.
@Delbert Grady I know you tried to be somewhat intelligent here, but Jesus Christ.
If you think anything she did warranted what she got you must be a police officer in america. Christ she playfully taps the guy like a drunk floozy and he full on slams her and then punches her in the face for good measure. There is no excuse for that shit.
I don’t think it was in the least bit warranted guys. I hope his lesson is a harsh one.
Didn’t look like she really hit him, just accidentally grazed him, or something. If that kind of thing moves that guy to that kind of violence, he needs to be fucking culled.
It wasn’t just a shoe. It’s a full 50 minute show. She:
1. threw her heels at several contestants on multiple occasions.
2. screamed and hit the car repeatedly to “punish” a guy that got a reward.
3. spat at the contestant that later hit her.
4. kicked the woman on her right and started pulling her hair.
5. called most of the contestants demeaning names.
6. repeatedly kicked the guy on her left with her heels.
Can we get the rules committee to make a ruling on what happened here?
How can she slap?
+1 Lol
She may not have expected Alexei to react the way he did, but she had to expect a reaction.
She seemed hurt. She didn’t seem surprised.
@Kungjitsu That’s a Pulp Fiction joke about a possible overreaction by Marcellus.
It was a shoe. A shoe don’t mean nothing. I hit my mother with a shoe.
I love how the producer is all, “That’s what you get. You shouldn’t have pissed him off.” I also love how wife beater acts like he’s still in the contest even though he let go of the car, like checking a ho is a natural time out.
That was my favorite part as well. Oh, I’m still totally in this contest, right? Nah, bro…
That’s his wife?
Your Aunt Lucy should get punched in the face by a Russian.
The context of the game must explain this at least to some degree. I do not understand how viciously throwing someone to the ground and punching them is an accepted response to being lightly tapped on the head with a shoe. Even a total psychopath with no remorse at all wouldn’t keep that look on his face like, “Yeah, that was a totally legal and acceptable thing I just did! One step closer to a brand new car!” I don’t get why a normal person not trained in martial arts or anything, especially a woman with an average build, would even bother playing this game with men if that kind of thing is totally permitted, as it appeared to be.
“1 down 8 to go,” was probably his mentality.
The answer to your question is Russia.
As the great Frank Stallone would say “Fucking Russians.”
How is it nobody is even going after the guy or pulling him away (nice of him to go back to touching the car).
Also… Why was it only just Russian Doug Benson who checked on her?
I’d like to thank in a sane country someone went after him with some pliers and blow torch. But since its russia he probably won the car.
russian doug benson…….
Guys, I speak Russian. The game was actually ‘Punch the Girl’ and this guy won. The point of the car was, “Of course the type of people that would drive this car will excel in this game.”
Soooooooo…. who won the car??
Yeah, did she get to rejoin? I mean she was physically pulled off the car by another contestant. I would think that would be against the rules.
[www.videokub.me]
you can watch an hour long video here, it’s basically the girl being a complete bitch to everyone else. It’s not even the first fight she gets into. I don’t speak russian at all, but it’s clear that none of the other contestants give one shit about her at all.
Sounds like something I definitely want to waste an hour on.
I didn’t watch the whole thing, skipped to a couple random spots. She even gets into a fight with another female contestant at one point, and they’re both allowed to continue, but she is punished and has to stay quiet for 10 minutes (is what I’m guessing) because she spends the next couple of minutes gesturing insults at all the other contestants. It’s a miracle she didn’t get her ass kicked sooner.
Without watching the video, I’d guess it was about 10 hours-in on the automobile grab.
I watched the whole thing. My life is complete. The incident was at around hour 40 something.
Whilst she is a total fucking cunt in this, maybe even one deserving of a punt, I’m not sure it warrants violence. However some people are not as patient and she genuinely did everything in her power to piss off everyone. In her own words “to fuck everyone off from this place”. Now I wouldn’t hit a woman because I was raised like that, but I’ve also been labelled for that. I guess this is where we are at right now.
But don’t even attempt to put any blame on the victim here and like Roman Candle says below, racism is cool with conditioned America.
I hope that guy gets every kind of Cancer that a human can get, including cervical.
Actually, lately that kind of goes for most of Russia.
So a ridiculous overreaction to a ridiculous overreaction.
Part of that was hyperbole.
But I do honestly hope that guy gets Cancer and dies painfully.
He broke her fucking nose!!! I would have tackled that son of a bitch in a heartbeat if I was there. Don’t care if she was a bitch or not….. NOT COOL!
Oh shit, what else would you have done??
That you Wahlberg?
So I don’t speak Russian, do we know for sure that that wasn’t part of the game? First one to break a nose wins a car?
Shut up, he punched.
Any way we can blame Roger Goodell for this?
he’s still waiting for the videotape
In my short time on the club scene a while back, I saw more than a few girls like this. They LOVE to get hit guys, knowing that most won’t hit back. Usually the girls are very attractive and have guys falling all over them, so they figure that guys know that they’ll get jumped by the other dudes trying to score if they hit her back. Eventually though, they always, ALWAYS end up doing it to a guy who just doesn’t give a fuck. She punches him, he breaks her nose, all hell breaks loose.
Looks like what happened here, except for the aftermath. No White Nights to swoop in and avenge her. Maybe it’s a Russian thing, or maybe, by that time, everybody was kind of hoping that would happen.
Cool.
She didn’t hit him.
@Fingers The fact that you thought it was “White Nights” pretty much says it all doesn’t it.
Using the term “white knight” is how I know you’re a douchebag.
“Where is my knight in white satin armor?” — Tony Soprano’s Russian girlfriend
Do you think she deserved it because of the way she was dressed, Fingers?
Digital Wonderbread – As described in the article: “…begins taunting a man with her shoe and at one point, hits him in the face with it.”
Yogi, Doctor Professor and Woody Bombay: You obviously don’t know what the term “White Knight” means in this context.
Woody Bombay – “Do you think she deserved it because of the way she was dressed, Fingers?” Woody, FUCK YOU buddy. Seriously, with a big throbbing horse cock.
What the hell, people? Where in my post did I say that punching this idiot was an appropriate response, that she somehow deserved it?
If you walk down the street shoving strangers, eventually you are going to shove somebody who then kicks the shit out of you, certainly an overreaction, an inappropriate response, and a criminal action, but it WILL happen eventually. She had the bad luck this time of fucking with a Psychopath. That’s all this was.
Wow, she’s lucky it was not NYPD taking her down.
She can dish it out, but she can’t take it.
Nobody bothered to point out he let go of the car……and of course I think it’s wrong.
I was hoping that there was a comment in here about that.
Shouldn’t that mean that he was out?
I think it’s ill as fuck how he threw her, rocked her face, then put his hand BACK on the car.
don’t start none won’t be none.
Substitute this video with some random crap from World Star, and substitute “Russian” with “black”, and half the people here would be lecturing us on racism and the importance of not blaming an entire group of people for the actions on one violent thug.
Good job turning this into a criticism of black people grand wizard.
Thanks for proving my point.
yeah of course but datz America
Ty Cobb was a racist POS.
So…pointing out this has nothing whatsoever to do with black people is equivalent to lecturing you about not blaming an entire group of people for the actions of “one violent thug”.
Do your lips move when you read?
Crossing Russia Off the list of places to travel
Taped Evidence of someone getting Assaulted, so he’ll probably walk free and get a high five,
That was Ray Rice.The scumbag.
… >.> i kinda wanted to punch her too. she was being disgusting and obnoxious.
F-ck Russia.Enjoy your recession,commies.
You don’t even know what a commie is you fucking brain donor
Russia is actually far more capitalist than America is. They have a regressive flat tax of 13% on personal income, the maximum marginal rate is 34%, and the tax on dividends is a fantastic 6%.
It’s working out *wonderfully* for them.
Let that puss try that sh*t with me, I would break that SOB in half…. No man, just a coward.
Dat ass tho…
Her face wouldn’t be the only thing bloodied, amiright?
I love other countries
Um…did no one else see that she hit him first? It’s not like he pummeled her; he hit her TWICE (arguably; I wouldn’t count the take down as a hit). That’s more control than most people I know would have had.
Lock yourself in your bedroom and please don’t interact with anyone anymore.
Most of the people you know are likely in prison.
Ain’t nobody going to mess with a dude who was willing to punch a hot girl in a bikini live on fucking television in goddamn Russia because, if dude is okay with doing what he just did, then that guy is sure-as-fuck willing to escalate on whoever steps to him.
Russia is like a motherfucking post-apocalyptic Wild West bizarro universe.
She looks better with her nose that way.
I thought Prius drivers were pretty laid back.
Edit: it wasn’t a Prius. I was mistaken.
There’s one thing you should understand about Russia: most people there (thank god I’m not writing “here” anymore) would tell you that she deserved it.
In some part of Russia touching a head with a boot is a severe insult. To understand that try to imagine that you’re at US TV show and another competitor just pissed on your face.
She deserved what she got. It has nothing to do with whether or not she’s from Russia or anywhere else.
What happened to this guy? Anything? I know were talking about a primitive people but they actually do communicate with the civilized world.
Can’t believe he didn’t give her the ole Bill Cosby salute when she was down….
And then you feel more ripped off when you find out she’s a he, right?
To be fair, there are plenty of American men out there nodding their head in agreement about what Broseph Stalin did.
Douches are going to douche.
To be fair. Im all for equal opportunity. She deserved it. I’m a guy. I wouldn’t slap a cage fighter because he would hurt me. that’s the analogy
All she did was tap him on the head, it couldn’t have even hurt, he us just a bully. Obviously not man enough to take a little teasing. What he did was cowardly! What a wuss! The fact that no one checked her right away or even cared is shocking! No one came to her defense is surprising as well. No matter what that woman did, his reaction was unwarranted! He’s no real man and obviously no one else present is either! Had this happened in America you bet someone would’ve jacked this wuss’s ass!
All you people complaining saw a 20 second clip of this. This is quite old and if you watched the full thing, you would see her hurling abuse at people, spitting on people and hitting a lot of them properly with this shoe. If she doesn’t want to risk getting hit, then she shouldn’t have hit first