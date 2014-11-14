Here’s What Jon Stewart Had To Say About Stephen Colbert’s Infamous ‘Banana’ Incident

Jon Stewart is in full-on promote Rosewater mode this week, including a visit to Reddit, where he hosted an AMA earlier today. The most popular question was, “Will you and Bill O’rielly just kiss already?” (the answer: “Right? It’s really the height differential that keeps us from consummating”), but it’s another QUERY that had my attention and had it HARD.

What was going through your mind when Stephen Colbert lost his composure while eating a banana on The Daily Show?

My greatest joys on the show were trying to make Stephen break, or the other correspondents. Because you felt as though you had accomplished something somewhat Herculean. It’s not easy to tickle those folks, but when it happens, you savor it. (Via)

I haven’t been able to deep throat a banana in front of Parliament since that day.

