Here’s What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week, Plus July 1st Expirations

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.

Pick of the Week

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 2 (2012) — Scott Aukerman brings his popular podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! to television. Scott writes and stars in the series along with his co-host and bandleader, Reggie Watts, while featuring celebrity guests playing either themselves or characters. Basically, season two’s guests include EVERYBODY. Here’s a sampling: Anna Kendrick, Aziz Ansari, Andy Samberg, Gillian Jacobs, Adam Scott, Bill Hader, Casey Wilson, Rainn Wilson, Pee Wee Herman, Jessica Alba, Rashida Jones, Aidy Bryant, and Zach Galifianakis. I don’t love this show (it’s kind of aimless and unstructured), but I know most comedy really nerds do (see Kurp, Josh).

Netflix News of Note — We’ve already covered that fact that Rosario Dawson has joined Daredevil and all the latest on the final season of The Killing. I guess the other big news is that Netflix staved off DISASTER (for little kids anyway) by coming to an agreement with PBS to continue running most PBS kids programming, as well as the Ken Burns documentary series (both were set to expire on July 1st). Netflix will continue to run Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger, Dinosaur Train and the worst kids show in the history of television, Caillou (otherwise known as The Adventures of Satan’s Vagina). They will be losing WordGirl, however, in addition to Masterpiece Theater. Five seasons of Sesame Street are also available.

Expiring Soon — Not too many TV shows to worry about on July 1st, although Nip/Tuck will be disappearing, and I can’t tell if Antiques Roadshow is covered under the new PBS agreement or not. Spider-Man Unlimited and The Incredible Hulk will also be disappearing, as well as those Miffy shows for kids. There’s a lot of movies disappearing between now and July 1st, however, including most of the James Bond films (except for the most recent one), all the Rocky movies, Terminator, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, As Good As It Gets, Beavis and Butthead Do America, Evil Dead II (YOU BASTARDS), Gattaca, Spaceballs, Jeff Who Lives At Home (great movie) and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol

The Rest of Netflix’s Recent Releases

Copper: Season 2 (2013) — Set in 1860s New York City, this gripping crime series centers on rugged Irish cop Kevin Corcoran, who works the notorious Five Points neighborhood — and who’s on a mission to learn the truth about his wife’s disappearance and his daughter’s death. What I saw of Copper, which was recently cancelled, I never really liked that much, but Donal Logue was a regular fixture in season two, so it might be worth checking out.

Turbo FAST: Season 1.5 — More episodes of the series based on the Turbo movie. My six year old binge watched the first half of the season, and thought it was “great,” but he thinks everything is “great,” and we have to assess the quality of something based on how enthusiastically he says “great.” Turbo FAST got a mid-to-low range enthusiasm.

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble: Season 1 — In Season 1, the Avengers come together in superhero greatness to battle Red Skull, Impossible Man, Doctor Doom, the Blood Brothers and more. Actually, based on the Wiki description, the first season sounds cool (uh, if you’re a kid): “When Red Skull is dying due to his imperfect Super Soldier Serum, he teams up with MODOK (who upgrades HYDRA’s tech) to kidnap Captain America so that Red Skull can transfer his mind to a more fit body. After his defeat by a reassembled team of Avengers, Red Skull takes Iron Man’s armor for its life support system leaving Tony for dead.” I would totally watch that movie.

Witches of East End: Season 1 — Besides being an artist and the mother of two daughters, Joanna Beauchamp harbors an identity she hides from the world: that of a centuries-old witch. But she hasn’t told her two daughters that they too are witches — until fate forces her hand. The Lifetime series was actually relatively well-liked by critics, who appreciated its droll comic sensibility. The cast includes Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Rachel Boston, and Mädchen Amick. (The second season kicks off on Lifetime in mid-July).