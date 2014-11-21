Here’s When ‘Justified,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny,’ And ‘Archer’ Will Return To Our Lives

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.21.14 11 Comments

No offense to Thanksgiving and Christmas and Hanukkah and, ugh, spending time with our families, but can it be January yet? That’s when so many of our favorite shows return. We already know the premiere date for Broad City season two, and FX(X) just announced when Boyd, Raylan, Archer, Lana, Philip, Elizabeth, and the Gang will be back in our lives.

Archer: Thursday, January 8th, 10 p.m.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Wednesday, January 14th, 10 p.m. (FXX)
Justified: Tuesday, January 20th, 10 p.m.
The Americans: Wednesday, January 28th, 10 p.m.

I am not mentally prepared to say goodbye to Justified.

