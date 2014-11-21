Here’s When ‘Justified,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny,’ And ‘Archer’ Will Return To Our Lives

No offense to Thanksgiving and Christmas and Hanukkah and, ugh, spending time with our families, but can it be January yet? That’s when so many of our favorite shows return. We already know the premiere date for Broad City season two, and FX(X) just announced when Boyd, Raylan, Archer, Lana, Philip, Elizabeth, and the Gang will be back in our lives.
Archer: Thursday, January 8th, 10 p.m.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Wednesday, January 14th, 10 p.m. (FXX)
Justified: Tuesday, January 20th, 10 p.m.
The Americans: Wednesday, January 28th, 10 p.m.
I am not mentally prepared to say goodbye to Justified.
Can’t wait for Justified. Sucks to see it go.
Also going to check in on the Americans this year. Watching season 2 now, pretty great. There is some heavy shit in some episodes. Will be interesting watching it week to week instead of binging a few episodes every week.
Also, first look at the final season of Justified.
[tvline.com]
I’ll miss the hell out of Justified but I guess its a good thing it didnt overstay its welcome as some shows are wont to do. (Now we just need a spinoff -Kentucky Marshals- starring Art, Rachel and Tim)
More importantly, when does Constable Bob return?
[www.youtube.com]
I need to catch back up on The Americans. I loved seasons 1 & 2, but then it dropped off my DVR due to other conflicts & I missed the last season.
Good news for you then, there are only 2 seasons so if you made it through both you’re caught up for 3 in January.
Ugh! January 20?! But that’s almost February!
When is Hannibal set to return?
Too cliche.
January 20th can’t come soon enough.