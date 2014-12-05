Here’s Your First Look At Allison Williams Flying As Peter Pan

Senior Editor
12.04.14 8 Comments

NBC’s Peter Pan Live is off to a fantastic flying start with Allison Williams starring as the boy who could never quite grow up. Here she is in her first scene, floating in from Neverland. Thus far, the cables are holding up rather well.

Around The Web

TAGSALLISON WILLIAMSPeter PanPeter Pan Live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP