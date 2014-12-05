Here’s Your First Look At Allison Williams Flying As Peter Pan

NBC’s Peter Pan Live is off to a fantastic flying start with Allison Williams starring as the boy who could never quite grow up. Here she is in her first scene, floating in from Neverland. Thus far, the cables are holding up rather well.
I still don’t understand why a (very attractive) woman is playing peter pan? I know there is precedent to it but still….anyone know and care to explain?
peter pan is very frequently played by a woman. probably because they just don’t make twinks twinky enough anymore. i blame congress.
The original range of the broadway musical is incredibly tough for a man to play, and the part is too difficult for any sound boy, thus a girl has been substituted for the musical version
Looks just like a real boy to me.
Those shiny lycra capri pants especially.
Girls are lighter and easier on the wires/eyes?
And here’s a second look at Allison Williams doing… something.
So much range. It was just getting good at the end there.
