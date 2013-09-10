Hey Everyone, Nancy Grace Has A New Hairstyle!

Senior Writer
09.09.13 14 Comments

Originally the inspiration for that cat with an apple helmet, Nancy Grace has always been a bit of a conservative when it comes to her hairstyle, but she has apparently decided to say, “To heck with it!” and try out a fabulous new ‘do. Along with a shout out to Bravo’s Andy Cohen, the queen of ridiculous hashtags unleashed her courageous new look on Twitter tonight, and I have to warn all of the fellas with weak hearts out there not to look directly at this one, because it could make your chest explode.

Nancy Grace's new hair

Here’s my official response to this:

Wolf

TAGSANDY COHENCNNhairstylesnancy grace

