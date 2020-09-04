Do people still grow up wanting to be astronauts? It’s a fair question in a world where the space program hardly sparks the same level of awe or maintains the same visibility that it did years ago. It’d be unfair to hang the burden of flipping that trend on Away, Netflix’s new space-focused series (it’s streaming now). But no one associated with the show would likely balk at a suggestion that some might be inspired by this ambitious drama about our capacity for doing awesome things among the stars and the sacrifice endured by those who take on that adventure.

Away is, itself, inspired by something like that, taking both its title and a key part of its story from Chris Jones’ 2014 Esquire feature about astronaut Scott Kelly. Specifically, the telling of Kelly finding out that his sister-in-law, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, had been shot in a mass shooting while he was orbiting high above the Earth on the International Space Station in 2011. But while both Jones and Kelly are involved with this adaptation, Away pivots to a fictional (but one day possible) mission to Mars and a female commander (played by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) who is dealing with her husband’s horrifying medical emergency at home.

It probably goes without saying, but that last bit is something that might hit a little bit harder in the midst of a pandemic when Zoom funerals and Facetimed final moments are part of the equation of life and death. Series creator Andrew Hinderaker surely gets that, but he’s also long had an understanding of the pain of being just out of reach of a sick loved one, telling us about his own occasionally long-distance relationship with a partner managing a progressive disease. “She was diagnosed when I was opening up a play as a playwright in Chicago. The experience when someone you love suddenly faces a crisis, and you’re not there and what that feels like… I wanted to write about that,” he says when offering us some background ahead of our conversation with Swank, who he says “elevated, deepened, and complicated her character” before lauding her willingness to collaborate.

This is more than a family drama spread across an unfathomable expanse, though. Away is also about the sometimes repressed ambition of our species and a functional amalgamation of nations that might feel like the show’s most fantastical suggestion in this divisive climate. It’s also about gazing at a sci-fi epic through the eyes of a female commander and flipping genre norms, something that inspired both the show’s creator and its lead. In the following interview, we spoke with Swank about that and how Away stands out in a crowded field, the daunting physical challenge of playing an astronaut, and developing chemistry with castmates like Josh Charles, who plays her husband.

Obviously, you’ve been through quite a few grueling roles. Where would you rank this in terms of physical preparation?

It was more challenging than I thought. I thought that we’d be on these cables or harnesses. Someone in another room is pulling you up and down like your dance partner, so I thought that’s what it was going to be like. I thought, “Oh, that’s not going to be too hard. You’ve just got to move around and look like you’re floating.” It was way harder. The spacesuits weighed like 35 pounds, we were being held by the lowest part of our hips like a pendulum, squeezing our glutes to move forward, squeezing our abs to go back. Lifting and trying to make it sound and look effortless. It was greatly challenging.

This has been adapted and changed a bit from the original source material, but I’m curious how much time you spent with Scott Kelly trying to get a handle on the gutting emotional aspect of this story?

Unfortunately, I didn’t get a lot of time with him. He was on set at one point because he wrote an episode and I got to spend a little bit of time with him, but I didn’t get as much time as I would have naturally liked. There was so much preparation, and so much we were doing and he wasn’t on set at that time. But I did get to speak to a lot of astronauts, which is very informative and helpful for the development process of the character and the story.