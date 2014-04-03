Now There’s A Petition To ‘Rewrite And Reshoot’ The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Ending

Apparently not content with freaking all the way out on social media and creating their own versions of the finale, fans of How I Met Your Mother have taken things to the next level: demanding action from those responsible for the perceived injustice. Specifically, they have started a petition at Change.org demanding that CBS rewrite and reshoot the ending. It already has 7,000 signatures, which makes sense once you see what an eloquent and persuasive case it makes.
Simple. Efficient. To the point.
Anyway, there’s obviously no chance this will work (other than, like, a Funny or Die video a few years down the road or something), and for all I know it’s being done tongue-firmly-in-cheek (although the comments below the petition would seem to indicate otherwise). I’m just enjoying thinking about a world where this thing gets 20 million signatures by tomorrow and top-level executives at CBS panic and order a reshoot, but they can’t get any of the original actors back, and all the sets have been destroyed, so they’re forced to film it all in a Denny’s with replacement actors and try to pass it off as real. I vote for Jason Biggs as Ted.
Fred Stoller as Marshall
I was team robin since the first season. That mom never warmed to me. I’m probably in the minority that actually liked how it ended.
Ted ending up with Robin was not my problem with the finale, it was the callous way they wiped out two seasons worth of character development and growth for Ted, Barney and Robin.
Almost two seasons to get us invested in Barney and Robin, wiped out in the first few minutes.
All of that felt forced. I’m all for the seven seasons before that.
Agreed that the story was ready for a resolution after Season 7 (at the latest). Made the rest of the series look like what we already suspected it was as we watched it: A moneygrab.
Although, I did like the idea of having the entire final season taking place within a single weekend.
if you are “Team Robin” then you should have hated the finale. Robin got screwed and became a sad old made without a date or friends for 12 years. Oh, and she got stuck with Ted.
Seriously, who are these people that care so much about this stupid show?
Judy Tenuta as Robin!
Congrats… HIMYM has replaced LOST who replaced Sopranos who replaced Seinfeld as the Series ending hate sink.
Lindelof loves this shit.
Don’t forget about Dexter in that list.
@ChrisBB83 I don’t think Dexter ever eclipsed Lost in pure rage. I think most people hate watched the show towards the end and the whole lumber jack thing wasn’t itself a let down but just a highlight of how the whole season was a let down.
I liked how all those series ended?
@MachoBeard I have no problem with how Seinfeld or Sopranos ended. I thought Lost had a nice message at the end but… I am not opening up that can of worms.
What I’ve noticed is that while some people will defend the endings of Lost, Seinfeld, and The Sopranos, I haven’t seen anyone yet give a substantial, earnest defense of the ending of Dexter.
I thought Seinfeld ended like it lived, and it was fine by me.
Elisha Cuthbert as Lilly
so i guess you can’t make art anymore
I hope they do reshoot the finale. Just as Ted is about to tell the kids how he met their mother, he wakes up back in 2005. He’s on a plane with the rest of the gang which CRASHES and they all die.
I don’t watch the show, but it seems that all the uproar is funnier than the actual series.
People and their stupid petitions. Has a change.org petition ever actually worked? Or ever not been for something totally superficial?
I’ll wait a a year when Funny or Dies covers this as Bob Saget emerges as Ted in an insane asylum.
Spoil Alert: Robin and Barney were brutally murdered by Ted when he first found out they were banging. Lily and Marshal were never apart of the show as they were killed in college.
I didn’t like the finale but this is stupid.