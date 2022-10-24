(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

House of the Dragon’s season one finale featured one of the show’s biggest aerial battle scenes so far — and it’s left plenty of fans divided on just how much control Targaryens have over their dragons.

Episode 10’s “The Black Queen” examined the fallout following King Viserys’ death from Team Black’s point of view. After Rhaenyra Targaryen was crowned Queen on Dragonstone, her first order of business was to send her sons, Jacaerys and Lucerys, to secure allies in the North. Lucerys flew to Storm’s End to speak with House Baratheon but his Uncle Aemond Targaryen beat him to it and, before the kid could bow out gracefully, a wild, watery chase happened on dragon’s back. As Aemond taunted his nephew and Lucerys tried to escape their dragons, Vhagar and Arrax, seemed to disobey their riders, with the bigger of the two beasts chomping down on poor Luke and his baby dragon despite Aemond ordering her not to.

And, naturally, that accidental death scene — which is a far cry from what happens in the book — has left the internet divided on exactly why Luke died and if Aemond is really to blame.

We’ll start with the “mommy’s little war criminal” apologists who are firmly Team Green on this one.

Showrunner Ryan Condal on Aemond’s actions that differ from the books in the finale of #HouseOfTheDragon : “Historians have told us that Aemond intended to kill Luke, but I don’t think any of them could purport to know what was going on in Aemond’s head the time.“ pic.twitter.com/ozGCMHfKvR — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 24, 2022

SO VISERYS WAS RIGHT IN SAYING CONTROLLING DRAGONS IS AN ILLUSION BECAUSE LUCERYS DIDNT WANT ARRAX TO FLAME VHAGAR AND AEMOND DIDNT WANT VHAGAR TO EAT THEM LIKE A CHICKY NUGGET BUT SHE DID AND NOW THE WAR IS REALLY STARTED #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/7Ua6P6A4qP — allie (@plssnoperceive) October 24, 2022

Why are people thinking this ruined the character? Wouldn't this just make him even smarter? He realized the tactical error he made, and maybe had some kind of insight on guilt in murder. Why does it feel like people are attributing his bloodshed to some kind of intelligence? — Belric, Dark Knight of Snyder ⚒ — MCU era (@BelricLongleaf) October 24, 2022

I know people were losing their shit over it when the leak happened, but I love the idea of both Lucerys and Aemond losing control of their dragons. If that's not a metaphor for the Dance as a whole, I don't know what is.#HotD#HouseOfTheDragon — Black Abby Blackwood – 🚨HotD Spoilers🚨 (@QueenSansasFury) October 24, 2022

But wait, the skeptics also make a good point, because would we even be here if Aemond Targaryen had just gone to therapy?

#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale Aemond: [uses his godzilla sized turtle-necked beast to chase his nephew during a O visibility thunderstorm while cackling and screaming that he's going to pluck his eye out] Lucerys: [fucking dies] Aemond: pic.twitter.com/oEkGXkb7xA — (a._.n._.u) || whyy is twitt3r so dramatic? (@lixieeebbok) October 24, 2022

Aemond: "Calm down, Vhagar! I only want his eye!" Vhagar: has the hearing of a 180-year-old grandma "You want him to die? Alrighty darling"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/8vOI06p8xh — Ritwick Kumar (@theRitwickKumar) October 24, 2022

what the fuck did Aemond think Vhagar, who committed MULTIPLE WAR CRIMES with her original rider Visenya (aka WAR QUEEN SISTER-WIFE OF AEGON THE CONQUERER) THINK THAT OLD CROCODILE SKIN HANDBAG WAS GONNA DO TO JACE?????? #HOTD pic.twitter.com/L20hgWPnnh — more like chronic PHATigue amiright (@OhMyGodDoITry) October 24, 2022