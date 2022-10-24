(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

House of the Dragon exceeded most expectations with this first season full of even more Targaryen (and Hightower and Valaryon) soap operatics we could’ve reasonably expected. This prequel series is almost good enough for people to forgive that final season of Game of Thrones. We’ve got even more names to grow confused over now, this is true, but we have an abundance of loved-and-loathed characters already, and theories flew like the dragons themselves ahead of this week’s season finale.

The ending of the episode was a whopper and essentially sets off the Dance of the Dragons. Aemond, who so desperately wants to be Daemon (who purposely did evil this week), put his own misguided villainy to work and wreaked enormous damage. This damage appeared to be unintended as well, given that he seemed to want to scare the hell out of Luke after being denied the right to an eye for an eye? That objective didn’t work out as planned, given that Arrax is tiny, and Vhagar, well, enormous Vhagar did not control herself. Let’s just say that Rhaenyra’s reaction confirmed that civil war is definitely on the way. Luke and Arrax never stood a chance, and Aemond f*cked up.

The size of Vhagar compared to Arrax #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/YbJCWgJPwF — Otto Hightower (@OttoHightower) October 24, 2022

Aemond realized that he screwed the dragon-pooch, and people came down justifiably hard on him (and Vhagar). This was dynasty-breaking awful.

NO VHAGAR NO!!!!! DONT EAT ARRAX NO!!!! YOU’RE GONNA SET OFF A FULL SCALE CIVIL WAR THAT LEADS TO THE DOWNFALL OF AN ENTIRE DYNASTY AND THE EVENTUAL DEATH OF ALL DRAGONS!!!!! #houseofthedragon #hotd #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/bn7Cd0EpDS — nic ❤️‍🔥 (@targaryencunt) October 24, 2022

Aemond when Vhagar rips Arrax in half along with Lucerys #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/OFzjrgGV6V — Anna🎃 (@squishbaby69) October 24, 2022

Aemond looking at Vhagar after what he did to Lucerys and Arrax:#HouseOfTheDragon#HOTD pic.twitter.com/gR1yC0ICcn — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) October 24, 2022

arrax is literally smaller than vhagar’s tongue and greens call it a ‘battle’. IT’S MURDER. A SON FOR A SON IS NOT ENOUGH. https://t.co/nvpL13a7zv — lina 🍷 (@jacebaela) October 17, 2022

fuck this nasty, ugly, turkey-necked, cretaceous period, worm looking, homie hopping, old, rotting, yucky grandma of a dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/eoAvRnQrB3 — Krishan Nath (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (@imkrishannath) October 24, 2022

pain, both lucerys and arrax were babies 💔😭 VHAGAR YOU NASTY BITTER UGLY DISOBEYING OLD PIECE OF SHIT OF A DRAGON #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2D2lwnY8cO — Aya 🦦 (@yaeminmin) October 21, 2022

There is no apology in the seven kingdoms that could make up for what Aemond and Vhagar did to Lucerys and Arrax.#hotd pic.twitter.com/eeSfVDWzSq — hylia | hotd spoilers (@taytaynations) October 24, 2022

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.