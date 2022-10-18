In the original Game of Thrones series, characters were often warned that “The night is dark and full of terrors.” Well, the same holds true for the internet as the creative team behind House of the Dragon is finding out. Despite knowing full well that they cast beloved actor Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, what they didn’t expect is for that love (and lust) to completely overlook every awful thing the ruthless prince does on the show.

Executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner recently opened up about watching House of the Dragon fans go nuts for Daemon in ways that Hess didn’t expect. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.

Kilner, on the other hand, understands the appeal despite how awful Daemon can sometimes be on screen. Turns out his mischievous smile can go a long way in setting fire to one’s loins even after all of the murder.

“Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it!” she said. “He is charismatic. People love a baddie.”

