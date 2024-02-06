How Many Episodes Are In ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12?

It’s (almost) the end of an era: Starting February 4, Curb Your Enthusiasm begins its final season — that is, unless Larry David once again gets bored and decides to bring it back, which he’s done before. But it’s best to act as though this is your final voyage with the semi-fictitious version of the Seinfeld co-creator, who has a whole new list of grievances to air.

But how many episodes are in Season 12 — or to put it another way, how many Curb episodes do we have left until there are no more?

The answer is predictable: 10. It’s the same as every season, going back to the first in the year 2000.

One thing has changed over the last few seasons: Those episodes have gotten longer. In the olden days, episodes were in the 30-minute range, as HBO still had to deal with linear television schedules. In the streaming age, episodes can run longer (or shorter). Last season the average episode was in the high-30-minutes range. Season 10 had one that ran 45 minutes. You have to go back to Season 8 for episodes to only run a half hour.

Alas, the final season of Curb was long wrapped by the time the real Larry David had one of his most fictitious Larry David moments ever: He beat the crap out of Elmo the Muppet on live TV. Or was the most TV Larry David moment the time he screamed at Alan Dershowitz in a Martha’s Vineyard store? Even when Curb’s gone for good, we may still get some IRL Larry David funniness.