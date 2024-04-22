How Many Episodes Are In ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 1?

Devotees of both The Sandman and Neil Gaiman will soon receive a nice placeholder while the series proper continues filming a second season of The Endless siblings’ adventures. Think of this new show — Dead Boy Detectives — in terms of being an appetizer while bringing part of The Sandman‘s fourth graphic novel volume to life onscreen. This new show’s characters, who hail from a British boarding school in a ghost-oriented journey, have something to do with the ongoing feud between Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie).

In print form, this story proved to be such a popular originating arc that Gaiman actually spun them off in a further comic book adventure for the Vertigo imprint.