How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Buccaneers’ Season 1?

While you wait for the eventual fourth season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Apple TV+ has a worthy replacement (for now!). The streamer’s latest venture into the dramatic period drama will be in The Buccaneers, based on the novel of the same name.

The Buccaneers will follow a group of young American women who head to London to find the perfect husband with an accent to math. This is the 1800s, by the way. The cast includes Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Mia Threapleton (daughter of Kate Winslet), and Christina Hendricks.

As AppleTV+ puts it: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.” Instead of those classical pop covers that Bridgerton loved, Apple has secured some new music for the series, so that’s a plus! Here’s what you need to know about the show.