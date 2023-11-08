Gracie Abrams has shared a new song, “Cedar,” from Apple TV+’s new series, The Buccaneers. The song is part of the show’s soundtrack and details a harrowing breakup.

Over a chilling instrumental produced by Aaron Dessner of The National and Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Abrams questions a lost love, a deceitful lover, and mostly, herself, as she finds herself dealing with the aftermath of heartache.

“It’s impossible to acclimate / Every time we talk, we understate / Oh, I know we both could die / We both could die / But you told me that you felt the same / When I told you how I needed space / But I think it was a lie / It was a lie,” sings Abrams on the song’s chorus.

For the album, Mozgawa assembled a roster of women artists to accompany the television adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel.

“It was a truly incredible experience working with this group of uniquely talented artists,” said Mozgawa in a statement. “Everyone brought their A-game and taught me something invaluable about the creative process. Witnessing these artists map each character’s journey through song was a joy and the album feels like a really exciting companion to the show.”

You can listen to “Cedar” above.