Bridgerton was a great way for people to be introduced to London high society, but have you ever wondered what it would be like if there were a bunch of Americans thrown into the equation? Well, wonder no longer! Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers is the next period drama to bring back corsets and curly updos for the modern woman. And probably some sex.

Based on the novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers was first brought to the screen in 1995 with a BBC miniseries starring Carla Gugino, Mia Sorvino, and Alison Elliot. The novel was published in 1993, nearly 50 years after Wharton died, and now Apple TV+ is bringing it back for another go with a whole new set of young women looking to find a man. This is the type of history Barbie was trying to warn us about. Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Similar to Bridgerton, The Buccaneers will follow a group of young American women who head to London in order to find the perfect husband. What makes a husband perfect? Money!!! This is the 1870s, by the way, so it’s fine. Women weren’t allowed to make their own money anyway. Here is the official AppleTV+ synopsis: