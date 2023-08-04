In 2017, Lena Waithe created the drama TV series The Chi and launched it on Showtime . Nearly six years later, the show is still alive as it just entered its sixth season to continue accounts of life on the South Side of Chicago. Season five concluded last summer with plenty of comforting events for the show’s main characters. Darnell and Jada finally got married, after years of ups and downs in their relationship. On top of that, Darnell also bought a house for himself and Jada. Emmett and Keisha have officially moved in together and things are going well, especially for EJ, Emmett’s son with Tiffany. EJ has had some improvements in school and it sparked the repair of Tiffany and Keisha’s relationship. That’s where we left off in season five, now, let’s you ready for season six.

How Many Episodes Are In The Chi Season 6?

The Chi season six will have a total of 16 episodes split into two halves. The first half of season six begins on August 4 and continues with weekly episode releases through the Paramount Plus With Showtime Plan up until September 22. The new episodes also air on Showtime two days later on Sundays at 9pm EST/PST. The premiere date for the second half of season six has not been revealed yet, but viewers can expect it to arrive sooner than later.

Here’s the official logline for The Chi season six

This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes.

New episodes of ‘The Chi’ are available on Paramount Plus With Showtime on Fridays at 3am EST/ 12 pm PST. Weekly episodes also air on Sundays at 9pm EST/PST