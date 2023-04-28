How Many Episodes Are In HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Season 1?

In 2021, music and television fans alike were intrigued to learn that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was partnering with The Weeknd and nightlife entrepreneur-turned-creative director Reza Fahim on a new HBO series, The Idol. While the series itself has faced its own share of plot twists in the time since, as well as some controversy, we’re finally getting a taste of what to expect when the series — which will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — finally arrives.

While the first trailer for The Idol promises a whole lot of drama, it will be neatly packed into just six episodes for season 1, with each episode scheduled to run about one hour long.

So just what is the show, which stars The Weeknd and rising star Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp), about? HBO’s official logline reads as follows:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The Idol will make its debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm ET on HBO, as well as streaming on the recently-renamed Max.