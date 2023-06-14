Fear The Walking Dead is finishing a final run on AMC, and next up, the first in a new crop of spinoffs will arrive. The Walking Dead: Dead City will reunite unlikely team Maggie and Negan for a Manhattan adventure that proves to be a thrilling throwback and should please fans of the more action-oriented parts of the original city.

The series does leave plenty of room open for a second season, if that does materialize, but how many episodes will we see for this spinoff’s first season? This will be a stark contrast of a series with a more narrow focus and a much less bloated total runtime. Season 1 contains six grime-soaked episodes, and once those finish rolling out, at least two other spinoffs (including a solo Daryl Dixon and the Rick Grimes/Michonne repairing) will eventually arrive.

Overall, Dead City is a leaner and meaner product with shades of the former Negan coming into view while he and Maggie search for Hershel, the son of Glenn and Maggie. However, these two newfound companions are anything but friends. That’s only to be expected.

Will see see any crossover action, though? Morgan previously declared that “the door is open” for overlap between spinoffs “because we are all on the same timeline.” Fingers crossed.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on June 18.