How Many Episodes Are In ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 1?

X-Men ’97 slammed onto Disney+ this week, and Marvel fans are absolutely loving it. As a literal successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, the show pulls off a delicate balancing act of recreating the iconic feel of the classic cartoon while evolving the show into a more modern creation that tackles societal problems in a way that only the X-Men can.

With the two-part premiere kicking off a new era of mutant mayhem, we got you covered on how many episodes are left in the first season of X-Men ’97 and when you can stream them.