X-Men ’97 slammed onto Disney+ this week, and Marvel fans are absolutely loving it. As a literal successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, the show pulls off a delicate balancing act of recreating the iconic feel of the classic cartoon while evolving the show into a more modern creation that tackles societal problems in a way that only the X-Men can.
With the two-part premiere kicking off a new era of mutant mayhem, we got you covered on how many episodes are left in the first season of X-Men ’97 and when you can stream them.
How Many Episodes Are In ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 1?
The first season of X-Men ’97 has 10 episodes. The first two became available for streaming during the series premiere on March 20. Here’s the release schedule for the rest of the season:
Episode 3 – March 27
Episode 4 – April 3
Episode 5 – April 10
Episode 6 – April 17
Episode 7 – April 24
Episode 8 – May 1
Episode 9 – May 8
Episode 10 – May 15
With new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney+, that’s over two months of mutant action for the animated series that’s already racking up rave reviews thanks to its old school vibes, and of course, that slamming intro.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Marvel Animation’s “X-Men’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
X-Men ’97 streams new episodes Wednesday on Disney+.