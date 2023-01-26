How Many Episodes Are In ‘You’ Season 4?

(Spoilers for You will obviously be found below.)

You began with a bizarrely quiet rollout on Lifetime and stayed that way throughout its first season. The show turned out to be compulsively watchable, but few noticed it until the first season arrived on Netflix for late 2019 binging purposes. Netflix knew the value of what they were seeing and picked up the show for second, and third, and fourth seasons while dragging Stalker Joe in ghastly and often starkly hilarious ways.

That includes the above image, which shows Joe Goldberg in his suburban incarnation while married to Love, who was (emphasis on the “was”) arguably even crazier than he was. After he saved his own life by killing Love, he chose to abandon their son (which he believes is for the child’s good) and begin a new life in Europe for Season 4. He’s in search of Marienne but also motivated by self preservation. Joe’s now a “professor” (named Jonathan Moore) with a beard and everything, and then the stalker finds out that someone is stalking him.

How many episodes will carry us through this latest journey?

The season will consist of 10 episodes, which will arrive in two batches (five episodes apiece). The first part will arrive on February 9, and the second will roll out on March 9.

From the Season 4 synopsis:

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

Before this happens, you can go watch star Penn Badgley dancing on TikTok. You’re welcome.

You returns on February 9.