How Many Episodes Of ‘Fool Me Once’ Are On Netflix?

Many of author Harlan Coben‘s novels have been turned into Netflix series, including The Stranger, Stay Close, and most recently, Fool Me Once.

The thriller (you can watch the trailer below) stars Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But after installing a nanny cam in her home to watch over her young daughter, Lily, Maya is “shocked to see her husband in her house, playing with Lily,” according to the Netflix description.

From there, Fool Me Once follows Maya’s search for answers, which “causes her to clash with her all-powerful mother-in-law, Judith (Joanna Lumley), Maya’s niece Abby (Dänya Griver) and nephew Daniel (Daniel Burt) try to find the truth about what happened to their mother and Maya’s sister, Claire. Are Claire’s and Joe’s deaths connected? And whose secrets will reveal the truth?”

Coben described Fool Me Once as “a pulse pounder, a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart.” All eight episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. And once you’re finished, you could find out whether there’s going to be a second season.