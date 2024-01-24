Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Netflix show Fool Me Once.

Used to be that one-off limited series were fine. A show would only run a set number of episodes, telling a single, contained story, then that would be it. The world would move on. Nowadays that’s not always a sure thing. People were enraptured by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s The Curse, with Emma Stone, but that’s probably not getting a second season, for reasons we can’t get into because spoilers. But even that’s no guarantee of no return.

Likewise, what’s going on with Fool Me Once? The British Netflix series boasts a tantalizing premise: Maya (Michelle Keegan) is shocked to find that her husband (Richard Armitage), who was killed in front of her eyes, popping up in surveillance footage. What’s going on? As it happens what’s going on also explains why there’s probably not going to be a Season (or, since this is British, series) 2.

If you don’t want the twist ending of Fool Me Once spoiled, abandon ship forthwith.

Turns out Maya is the one who had her husband killed, but only because he murdered her sister, to protect his evil family. Sadly, Maya is then murdered by her dead husband’s brother. On the plus side, said killing was caught on a nanny cam, suggesting he won’t get away with it.

Does this mean the end of Fool Me Once? Not necessarily! There could be a prequel. Or they could take the White Lotus route and, like, make a series about a different but similar incident. Whatever happens, if they do a second season, it has to be called Fool Me Twice.