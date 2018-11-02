Fox

Streaming is a real heartbreaker — just tell the many subscribers of the recently murdered FilmStruck — but it giveth as often as it taketh away. Case in point: Hulu, the Frank Stallone to Netflix’s Sly, just got itself a respectable pile of Fox’s finest animated TV comedies. No, they didn’t get The Simpsons. But they did nab Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, and — perhaps most impressive at all, in its furtive way — the entire run of the little show that quietly stuck around forever, the eternally underrated King of the Hill.

King of the Hill debuted as a midseason replacement in 1997, and it never quite shook off that not-quite-real vibe, despite running for 13 seasons, all the way till 2010. That’s the third longest life of an animated show, after silver medalist Family Guy and, of course, The Simpsons, which is older than many humans.