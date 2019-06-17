AMC

Back in the season fifth premiere, in trying to describe to Annie, Max, and Dylan the problems Morgan and Company have encountered in their pursuit of people to “help,” Alicia explained to the kids that “everyone is either lost, missing, or don’t want to be found.” It appears after this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, that Annie, Max, and Dylan fall firmly into the latter camp. They never wanted to be found, and now that they have, they’re trying to figure out how to get rid of Alicia and Co.

Return to scenes from the premiere episode of the season, and that seems obvious in the context of what we know now, namely that Annie and Max have been staging zombie roadblocks in a large perimeter around where they are staying all along. Max didn’t trust them the moment they learned that Morgan and Co. wanted to help people and were willing to endanger their own lives to do so. They may be kids, but they clearly have some major trust issues, which may be owed to the mysterious death of their parents. They’ve been staging zombie roadblocks for months because they want to keep people away. When Althea crash-landed their plane in the kids’ territory, they played coy about the roadblocks and eventually ran away at the first opportunity, begging Alicia and Co. to not just leave, but leave them alone.

The truth is: They don’t want Alicia and Morgan’s help. Before they showed up, Annie, Max and Dylan had a good thing going, hunting for deer, killing “growlers,” and taking care of each other. They have no interest in having that life disrupted by a group of people who claim to be helping others. I don’t blame them for being distrustful: Morgan, Alicia and Co., are probably the first people they’ve met since the outbreak on a mission to help others. I’d be distrustful, too.