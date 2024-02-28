Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest on Monday during a taping of Late Night With Seth Meyers with President Joe Biden as a guest. She joined other protesters with the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, which “envision[s] a world where all people — from the U.S. to Palestine — live in freedom, justice, equality, and dignity.”

The New York Post reports that the actress, who also appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was “participating in the protest demanding a cease-fire to Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza.” She was photographed outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza wearing a “Cease-Fire Now” shirt while being escorted by an NYPD officer with her hands restrained behind her back.

Following the arrests, Jewish Voice for Peace wrote on Instagram, “Hundreds of anti-Zionist Jews and allies just took over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on @LateNightSeth. Biden’s deadly foreign policy has funded and fueled genocide in Gaza.” The post continued, “The President needs to start listening to the American people – not the far-Right Israeli government indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza, destroying 70% of infrastructure, including hospitals, universities and the electricity and water grids.”

Schafer was reportedly issued a summons for trespassing.

