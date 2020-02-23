‘Hunters’ Has Been Criticized For Inaccurately Portraying Auschwitz

Amazon’s new Al Pacino-led Nazi hunter show called, simply, Hunters has inspired a mixed response; we felt it didn’t quite hit its target. But one group has taken a more distinctly critical stance. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum took to Twitter to denounce a scene they feel goes too far with dramatic liberties.

Set in the late ’70s, Hunters follows a group of investigators, among them Logan Lerman’s Jonah, whose recently late grandmother used to track down Nazis-in-hiding alongside the wealthy yet mysterious Meyer Offerman (Pacino). The scene in question is set at the camp, at which 1.1 million alone were exterminated, and it invents a game in which prisoners are forced to pose as pieces in a game of human chess. There is no proof such a thing ever happened.

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature,” the museum’s social media team posted on Sunday, two days after the series dropped. “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

When fans of the show countered that “it is a movie” (or rather a 10-episode show), the museum’s team pushed back, saying it would have been okay had they invented a fictional camp. “If you however use a real place, respect it’s [sic] history and suffering of its victims,” they replied.

In other words, you say: "a movie can lie about reality as it is just a movie'. Here we absolutely disagree. This is disrespectful and dangerous. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Invent an non-existing camp and Nazi atrocities perpetrated there. If you however use a real place, respect it's history and suffering of its victims. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

All 10 episodes of Hunters can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

