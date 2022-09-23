(A spoiler from the Law & Order crossover event will be found below.)

This week saw Dick Wolf’s Law & Order (current three) shows crossover in one long mega-night of programming. So, the SVU and Organized Crime gangs joined up with the cast of the revived O.G. series proper. This event may have set up the exit of Kelli Giddish, given that Detective Rollins took a bullet in the line of duty. Social media isn’t pleased about this, but we’re here to talk about a promo filmed by Ice-T, who portrays Sergeant Fin Tutuola but can’t seem to catch a break with cops IRL.

This isn’t a new spin on reality, but hearing Ice-T talk about it will never get old. He previously spoke to us about how, when he accidentally blew through a toll booth, they cops arrested him, and it was (obviously) all over the news. “They could’ve given me a ticket,” he declared. “A lot of times when a cop arrests a celebrity, it gives them the chance to be famous. They never arrested anyone, but they arrested JLo. So now, they get to say, ‘Ahhhh, I put JLo in handcuffs.'”

Well, a crossover promo showed the cast reflecting upon how Mariska Hargitay is the (self-admitted) queen of getting out of speeding tickets. Ice-T had a ball with this while explaining his own situation. “She might say, ‘I’m Captain Benson from SVU.’ And they say, ‘Oh I know you, I like you,” and get out of the speeding ticket,” he figured. Then came the kicker: “With me, I’m Black.”

His delivery never stops being spot-on on this subject, and Ice-T remains one of the best parts of SVU. The Law & Order crossover event (which John Oliver undoubtedly didn’t watch) is now streamable on Peacock and NBC.com.