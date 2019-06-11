Comedy Central

Comedy Central’s Broad City came to a glorious end in late March, but that doesn’t mean that co-creators and co-stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson aren’t doing anything else. The latter has published several books and is currently promoting the show with executive producer Amy Poehler for various Emmys For Your Consideration events. As for the former, she’s been busy touring her The Planet Is Burning stand-up comedy show, which is set to debut as a comedy special on Amazon Prime later this year.

As Variety reports, Glazer broke the news on Instagram with a series of videos taken from the end of the tour. “I am vibrating with excitement. Tomorrow marks the end of #ThePlanetIsBurning tour, and we’re gonna shoot it for a one-hour standup special for @amazonprimevideo made with @comedydynamics,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to share The Planet Is Burning, with you.”

While Netflix reigns supreme in the streaming stand-up comedy game, Amazon has slowly been making its way into the crowded field. In January, the company announced that Jim Gaffigan’s next special, Quality Time, would debut on their platform in the near future. As for Glazer’s special, it’s expected to premiere sometime later this year.

But never fear, because this doesn’t mean that her and Jacobson’s Broad City partnership is over. On the contrary — the pair is hard at work developing Mall Town USA and Young Professionals for Comedy Central and Viacom, where they signed a first look deal in April 2018.

