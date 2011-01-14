Insurance Just Got Sexy

Embedded below is a Romanian ad for what I think is insurance of some kind. Car insurance, maybe? I don’t know, because I don’t speak Romanian. But I do speak the universal language: TITTIES. And it’s even my preferred dialect: hot chicks in lingerie with lesbian undertones. Hooray!
[A Welsh View via The Daily What]
I wish to purchase this product and subscribe to their newsletter.
Despite its appearance, Romanian is actually a Romantic language, like French, Spanish, and Italian!
/stares at titties
The naughty cop at the end wielding the night stick while the brunette is spread up against the wall waring handcuffs was hot. My only complaint is the shitty techno music.
(Romance. Fuck.)
Fucking shit, this is America. Why does Romania get hot lesbos selling car insurance, and we get ugly ass Flo from Progressive?
/”My only complaint is the shitty techno music.”
//Just realized “shitty techno music” is redundant.
*stares at screen in daze
*hands over launch codes
Sure, they’ll adapt f’n Battleship into a full length feature, but not this?
I should call my junk Allstate, because right now its in good hands.
HI-OOOoOoo0ooOooooOooo00000oo!
*apologies*
women be claims adjustin’
I would still rather plug Erin Esurance.
Romanian girls are all about the sex. And I know from experience.
No, really, go over to any free cam show site and it’s loaded with Romanian girls.
Sexy commercials…they has it…but they also like scissorings the bodies.
Bitches love insurance
I work with a Romanian and he said this is a government public service announcement telling people that it’s ok not to call the cops if you’ve been in a minor accident but you should call the cops if there’s an argument over who’s at fault or someone’s injured. Romania seems like a nice place to live.
@willis : that’s true – as long as nobody’s injured, it is ok to only talk to your insurance broker (the cops would spend weeks investigating each and every fender-bender).
@Taco_Jones : your argument is a huge failure. Did you ever stop to think about the fact that the girls you saw on on video chat rooms are getting your money without having to touch you ?
@Morgoth Bauglir – No, Taco and I have met Romanian girls on these sites who are willing to come over and sex us. We just need to sell our kidneys first to raise the cash to get them here.
@Smegga : well, I’m not sure whether I should be happy or sad about this. I would recommend for you to stick your kidneys, though. Moreover, in order to get these girls there you’ll need more than money – you’ll need to get them a visa…
@Smegga : and one other thing – during a short trip through Tempe/Phoenix, I was approached by two prostitutes. My question is : are all American girls prostitutes ?
@Morgoth Bauglir – I don’t know as I’m English. Taco is American I think, so ask him.
No, Morgoth, those weren’t prostitutes. They’re called ASU students.