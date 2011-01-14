Insurance Just Got Sexy

#Commercials
01.14.11 8 years ago 20 Comments

Embedded below is a Romanian ad for what I think is insurance of some kind. Car insurance, maybe? I don’t know, because I don’t speak Romanian. But I do speak the universal language: TITTIES. And it’s even my preferred dialect: hot chicks in lingerie with lesbian undertones. Hooray!

[A Welsh View via The Daily What]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commercials
TAGSADS THAT DON'T SUCKboobsCOMMERCIALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP