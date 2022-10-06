Anna Delvey/Sorokin became a hot topic earlier this year when she was the subject of the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna. The show chronicled Delvey’s scamming antics from 2016-2017 when she scammed her friends and peers out of over $275,000 (all with a puzzling accent) all for the sake of being “very VIP.”

Delvey was convicted in May 2019 on eight counts of theft of services and grand larceny, and she was later sent to an ICE immigration center after overstaying her visa. She remained there for most of this year, while Inventing Anna was getting Emmy noms. Now, Delvey is one step closer to freedom and is finally getting released.

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin,” Sorokin’s lawyer said. “The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community.” Delvey will have to refrain from using social media for the first 24 hours, so we will not be getting a TikTok of her being released from jail (yet).

While she was in jail, Delvey curated her own art show and is gearing up to release her own NFT, because that’s just where the world is at these days. She has appeared on various podcasts and interviews maintaining her innocence.

Inventing Anna became an unexpected hit for Netflix, though was criticized for stretching the truth a little too far. Still, the fake heiress has continued to insist she did not scam anybody and was never in the wrong. She also has a plethora of marriage proposals waiting for her after her release, so maybe it will work out for her in the end.

