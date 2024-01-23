This series shows no shortage of inspiration for pushing further into the stratosphere while other comic book realms (i.e., the MCU and the DCEU) crumble under their own weight. Additionally, Amazon has seen fit to renew Invincible for a third season. So, not only are Kirkman’s The Walking Dead stories still (ironically) finding plenty of life, we shall see more of Mark’s struggle as the son of an apparent villain who only pretended to be a hero.

Invincible viewers were not thrilled when the show’s second season suddenly stopped rolling out new episodes a few months ago, but there’s now reason to celebrate (a March 14 return). Also, everything is coming up Robert Kirkman these days, so some wait time between works based upon his comics is to be expected, but it’s understandable that the audience felt like they were left hanging after a half-season finale that ended in a cliffhanger.

Plot

Mark cannot catch a break. As always, many arcs remain up in the air with this series, but the central conflict (even above the conflict associated with the Viltrumite empire) remains Mark/Invincible and his father, Nolan/Omni-Man. After the show screwed with the audience’s minds by showing evil versions of the Mark joining forces with his father, we learned that they are still at odds after their previous climactic battle above the clouds. However, we later learned that Omni-Man seems to want to fix his relationship with Mark, if that’s possible.

When we last visited with Mark, he had learned that can no longer hide under any cloaks of anonymity from his intergalactic enemies, so he will need to get industrious to stave off further control by the Viltrumite empire, as well as deal with what he learned about his father. Mark had discovered how Dad had been living on (and ruling) Thraxa with a whole new domestic setup (while Debbie continues to sift through the rubble of her realization about being a “pet” to Nolan, rather than a wife). Omni-Man is now married to Andressa, and we might expect to see their baby son eventually shake this show (and Mark) up. As well, Mark received a hint from Omni-Man on where to find knowledge (“my books”) to use against the Viltrumites.

Meanwhile, Mark must still deal with his abandoned college education at some point. Yeah, he’s got no hope of doing so with several pool balls on the table, and there’s no telling if Mark can dig up those books and if Debbie still kept them around.

On a related note, there has been chatter about a possible live-action movie, and although this appears to only be speculation, Steven Yeun indulged the question in the only way possible — in light of the logistic difficulties in him being able to portray a late-teen superhero — with an open mind. “I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep,” The Walking Dead star recently told Screenrant. “Right now, we’re having a lot of fun making this show. Live action… who knows?”

Cast

Let’s just say that this cast continues to be vast, so we shall stick with a dozen or so mentions: Steven Yeun (Invincible/Mark Grayson), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Zachary Quinto (Rudy Connors/Robot), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode), Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler Twins), Rhea Seehorn (Andressa), Scoot McNairy (King Lizard), Chris Diamantopoulos (Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic), and more.