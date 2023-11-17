Robert Kirkman knows who Steven Yeun is playing in the MCU, and he’s not afraid to tell anybody. While promoting the new season of Invincible, Kirkman casually dropped the major bombshell and basically dared Marvel to do something about it.

WARNING: Major spoiler for the Thunderbolts below.

According to IGN, Yeun’s top secret role is Sentry, a massively powerful character who is virtually unstoppable. With the strength of a “million suns,” the threat he poses to the MCU cannot be underestimated. The casting reveal confirms months of online speculation that the Sentry’s presence will be the dire problem that puts the Thunderbolts team in action. As for whether Marvel was ready to release that information, Kirkman isn’t sweating it.

“I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble,” Kirkman said during a recent podcast interview with comics artist David Fin. “We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”

Kirkman revealed that Yeun called him after the costume fitting, which unfortunately shared some similarities to his Invincible voice role.

“Yeah, he called me and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue,'” Kirkman recalled. “He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'”

If Yeun truly is playing Sentry in Thunderbolts, that team will have their work cut out for them because here’s the lineup:

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)