Additionally, superhero movies cannot seem to compel audiences these days, and that makes viewers even more ready for the remaining successful superhero/villain titles in rotation. The other one happens to be The Boys, and man, who would have imagined that Amazon would be in such an advantageous position in 2024? It’s not worth questioning how this happened, but let’s discuss what Invincible left dangling for the rest of Season 2. Additionally, compelling speculation has surfaced regarding a return date:

Invincible viewers were surely disappointed when the Amazon series took a hiatus after the second season only aired four episodes. never fear, however. The show is destined to return soon for the back half of the season, so that fans of Robert Kirkman’s other most-beloved comic book series (beyond The Walking Dead ) can receive their next fix.

Plot

As viewers will recall, this series took a bizarre turn to show evil versions of Invincible/Mark apparently teaming up with his father, Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson, following their climactic battle in the sky. That finale had ended with Mark seemingly resisting going to the dark side, but the show threw some viewers into a tailspin while suggesting that Mark would rule Earth alongside his dad while the pair served the Viltrum Empire. Not great! Again, however, this was not the show’s main reality, where Debbie was only beginning to come to grips with realizing that her husband had only considered her a pet and a means to fulfilling Viltrumite goals.

Unfortunately as well, the Viltrumites aren’t the only threat on the horizon. The Mauler Twins and more are still in the mix with their own goals, some more damaging than the rest. Mark’s educational plans fell by the wayside, too, and he ended Episode 4 severely injured with Nolan being carted off by the Viltrumites. Did Dad leave any wisdom behind? He dropped a hint on the way out, and boy, this show knows how a cliffhanger works.

One thing is certain: Mark (whose identity is no longer secret to his intergalactic enemies) will need all the help he can get to overcome his father’s ways and also the imperialistic Viltrumite empire at large. Good luck.

Release Date

No official word on Episode 5’s release exists, but it’s almost certain that this show will be part of Amazon’s plan to push their ad-free plan (for $2.99 per month) when Prime Video ads begin on January 29. Does this mean that the four remaining Season 2 episodes will begin shortly there after? That’s the joke going around, so stay tuned to find out if that ends up being true.