Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Return In 2024?

Invincible took an unexpected turn at the beginning of Season 2 with evil versions of Invincible/Mark out there announcing that he and Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson were now ruling Earth in service of the Viltrum Empire. This was a seemingly abrupt change after their stratospheric battle in the Season 1 finale, and of course, there was much more than meets the eye when Season 2 arrived. That announcement was only the beginning of the season’s twists and turns, but then another surprise arrived when Invincible went on hiatus after four episodes.
The season wasn’t even close to finished.
When will Episode 5 arrive on Amazon?
Amazon hasn’t let that tidbit officially drop yet, but the show will return sometime in 2024 with four more episodes to complete Season 2. That could be a few months or close to a whole year, and the latter would not be fantastic, but it would be much, much faster than waiting until Season 3. And that will probably eventually happen, too, so we can receive more of Steven Yeun, the ever-present J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, and more. Actually, we need new doses of Goggins on the daily. Audiences clearly cannot get enough of the guy. TV gods, you know what to do.
Invincible is currently streaming four new-ish episodes on Amazon Prime.