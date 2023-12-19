Will ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Return In 2024?

Invincible took an unexpected turn at the beginning of Season 2 with evil versions of Invincible/Mark out there announcing that he and Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson were now ruling Earth in service of the Viltrum Empire. This was a seemingly abrupt change after their stratospheric battle in the Season 1 finale, and of course, there was much more than meets the eye when Season 2 arrived. That announcement was only the beginning of the season’s twists and turns, but then another surprise arrived when Invincible went on hiatus after four episodes.

The season wasn’t even close to finished.