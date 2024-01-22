When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 2 Come Out?

Good news, Invincible fans. The wait for Season 2 Part 2 is going to be pretty short. Amazon has just confirmed a release date for Episode 5, which will kick off the back half of the season that started in November.

According to Variety, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on March 14, which is the 21st anniversary of the Robert Kirkman comic book’s first issue. Due to production delays that are still lingering from the COVID pandemic, Season 2 was forced to split its release into two parts, but thankfully the wait was not as long as the two year gap between the first two seasons. That’s a good thing because Season 2 Part 1 ended on one heck of a bloody cliffhanger that could have dire implications for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and everyone he loves.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 starts streaming March 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Variety)