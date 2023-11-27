WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent episode of Invincible Season 2 below.
After briefly reuniting Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) with his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the Invincible mid-season finale dropped a surprise on our hero and viewers: Omni-Man started another family. More specifically, he fathered a son with a Thraxan woman, Andressa (Rhea Seehorn). This revelation is a gut-punch for Mark, who’s hurt at how quickly his father replaced him and his mother.
The family issues are forced to take a back seat for a more pressing issue: An incoming Viltrumite invasion. The Coalition of Planets aren’t the only ones who realize Mark’s potential for resisting the brutal Viltrumite empire. Omni-Man knows that, together, they can fight off the approaching trio of soldiers. Or at the very least, Mark can get Andressa and her son to safety. However, Mark needs to fight like he’s never fought before, and through one brutal encounter after another, Omni-Man pushes Mark to stop holding back and fight like a Viltrumite.
Ultimately, their resistance is futile as Omni-Man is felled and taken captive. Meanwhile, a badly beaten Mark is given explicit instructions: He’s to fulfill his Viltrumite purpose by conquering Earth. If he doesn’t do it his way, the Viltrumites will arrive on planet and do it their way, and it won’t be pretty.
When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?
While the back half of Invincible Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date, co-showrunner Simon Racioppa provided The Hollywood Handle with a tentative release window for Episode 5. According to Racioppa, the initial plan was to do weekly drops for all of Season 2, but various factors forced the creative team to split the season into two parts. Fortunately, fans won’t have long to wait for the new episodes:
The decision was made afterwards. As we started producing the show, some issues came up, talked to Amazon, so we thought this was the best way to present the show, now, with these 4 episodes instead of making audience wait even longer. We will come back after a few months and give you the rest.
As for what “a few months” means remains to be seen. However, fans could see Episode 5 drop sometime in early Spring or late Winter 2024.
Invincible Season 2 Part 1 is available for streaming on Prime Video.
