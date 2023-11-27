When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?

WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent episode of Invincible Season 2 below.

After briefly reuniting Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) with his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the Invincible mid-season finale dropped a surprise on our hero and viewers: Omni-Man started another family. More specifically, he fathered a son with a Thraxan woman, Andressa (Rhea Seehorn). This revelation is a gut-punch for Mark, who’s hurt at how quickly his father replaced him and his mother.

The family issues are forced to take a back seat for a more pressing issue: An incoming Viltrumite invasion. The Coalition of Planets aren’t the only ones who realize Mark’s potential for resisting the brutal Viltrumite empire. Omni-Man knows that, together, they can fight off the approaching trio of soldiers. Or at the very least, Mark can get Andressa and her son to safety. However, Mark needs to fight like he’s never fought before, and through one brutal encounter after another, Omni-Man pushes Mark to stop holding back and fight like a Viltrumite.

Ultimately, their resistance is futile as Omni-Man is felled and taken captive. Meanwhile, a badly beaten Mark is given explicit instructions: He’s to fulfill his Viltrumite purpose by conquering Earth. If he doesn’t do it his way, the Viltrumites will arrive on planet and do it their way, and it won’t be pretty.