Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead has been an absolute powerhouse since its debut on AMC, but now, it’s time for Kirkman’s other massive comic book series to shine. Premiering in March on Amazon Prime, Invincible is an all-new animated series that will adapt the fan-favorite Image comic that ran for 14 years from 2003 to 2017. The story will focus on teenager Mark Grayson, the son of a Superman-like hero. As Mark’s powers emerge, he’s hurl into a world of epic battles and brutal losses as the weight of the universe comes crashing down on him. Plus, he likes a super-powered girl, so there’s that, too.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

And just check out the rest of this fully stacked voice cast for Invincible: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

The first three episodes of Invincible premiere March 26 on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping weekly until a climactic season finale on April 30.