Andor is (a galaxy) far (far) and away the best Star Wars show. The Tony Gilroy-created series is thrilling, intelligent, and there’s no Skywalkers. What a concept! It probably won’t win Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, but it also doesn’t look out of place in the same category as Succession, Better Call Saul, and The Last of Us.

Andor is coming back for season two, but will season one scene-stealer Andy Serkis return, too? When asked by the Dagobah Dispatch podcast (in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike) about the fate of Kino Loy, the Lord of the Rings actor replied, “There weren’t really many discussions about the afterlife of Kino. All that we do know is that he survives. I mean, we don’t see him die. We see him left for a further life of the character.”

Serkis said there were “no discussions” about what “might happen afterward. I was just excited enough about the arc that I had to play, which was a really beautifully crafted illustration of a man who has a belief system that gets broken that then has nothing to believe in, that then gets kind of reignited by someone who inspires him to find himself again, and then self-sacrifices.”

I doubt Gilroy expected Kino Loy to become a fan-favorite character, which leaves him in a tough spot for season two. How can Kino come back without it seeming like cheap fan service? Should he come back at all? Can Serkis and Stellan Skarsgård have dueling monologues? (Hopefully yes.)

