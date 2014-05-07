Is ‘Community’ About To Be Cancelled? Uh, Looks Like It

NBC is picking up new shows left and right this week, including three new dramas and Casey Wilson’s sitcom Marry Me (more on those later today). And with every new series pick-up, the real-estate on NBC runs out. With Parks and Recreation returning, About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher looking likely, the sitcom slots are filling up quickly. What does that mean for Community? Well, early this morning, 12:46 a.m., to be exact, Chris McKenna — writer and executor producer of NBC’s Community — sent out an ominous tweet that suggested that the show may be dead.
Here’s the tweet:
Oh sh*t. But it’s not official, so NBC could still pick it up, right? RIGHT?
Here’s McKenna’s follow-up tweet an hour later.
So, in other words, Chris McKenna — who would know more than anyone — thinks that the series is about to get the sh*tcan. Let’s hope he’s wrong. Or it’s based on a bad hunch. Or he’s trying to goad us. Or he’s trolling us. Or SOMETHING. PLEASE GOD, WE NEED ONE MORE SEASON.
Source: Twitter
pop…pop…sigh
…and a movie.
See what happens when you make fun of Chris Christie on national TV?
Obama explicitly mentioned the show this week and then BOOM, this happens. Thanks Obama, I suppose.
As soon as Obama or your mom likes something, it’s no longer cool.
But Obama brought back Arrested Development… He is a cruel mistress.
But he also took away my America.
How hard is it to do exactly what they did this year? Wait until January to start airing it after multiple rookie shows get cancelled.
Its NBC maybe they’ll get nervous and make it a mid season replacement for when one of their new shows crashes and burns.
NBC is streets behind on this one.
I thought I was past letting this show/nbc toy with MY EMOTIONS but nope, I want a sixth season like Jeff wants scotch. Where I would have been satisfied with the P&R season finale having been the series finale I can’t say the same about Community’s season finale. After season 5 I want more. Just one more season. And a movie.
Where is Netflix when you need them.
I’m with pretty much everyone else wanting one more season just so it ends with Parks and I can forever stop watching NBC.
And then you’ll get addicted to Hannibal and BOY HOWDY will that be a fun roller coaster.
Oh no, I’m already addicted to that show, I’m just (sadly) operating under the presumption that it won’t get renewed either.
Is NBC run by the team owner from Major League? Is there some sort of backroom deal where if they crash the ratings hard enough, she gets to become the head of HBO or something?
But it’s not like Community gets high ratings. If this were the case, they’d have it back immediately.
Your scenario makes as much sense as anything.
Does this mean there is a blown up poster of Bob Greenblatt in the Community writers room that has removable cloths?
Exec #1: I’ve never heard of half of these show runners and the ones I do know are way past their prime.
Exec #2: Most of these guys never had a prime.
Exec #1: This show-runner here is dead.
Head of NBC: [obviously…] Cross him off, then.
Who is Willie Mayes Hayes? Bryan Fuller?
After reading how an NBC executive liked Walking Dead if they could do it without the zombies is more telling about why NBC is elbow deep in the shitter.
Or are they moving NBC to Miami?
McHale’s looking for some extra laughs for tonight. He’s looking to sacrifice a live chicken. Man, we can’t have people puking in the dressing room before the show!
NBC: “How would you like to run Community this year?”
“Gee, I don’t know…”
NBC: “What do you mean, you don’t know? This is your chance to manage in the big leagues.”
“Let me get back to you, will ya, NBC? I got a guy on the other line asking about some white walls.”
Tanking the network? Nah.
Not gonna lie, the diabolical part of me would love if this were true after Alan Tudyk laid the smack down on the Six Seasons and a Movie campaign.
But really, it’s been 5 seasons, and 3.5 good ones. Live with it.
Soooo, asteroid it is.
Depends what fails.
This is the internet, if nonthreatening threats aren’t gonna work, wouldn’t all the people making those nonthreatening threats be more effective to, say, crowdfund season six? Then Harmon could have a pure season, if they shit can it where do the rights to the name and characters go?
Considering that Community has given us 3 separate series finales now, I’m no longer interested in getting too upset about this.
The show has had 5 seasons which, while not all have been perfect, has been a well-respected run. Let’s just let the show die naturally so the die-hard fans can have their filthy way with it.
Honestly, the show has been pretty bad for two years. This season was basically “what board game can we base this episode off of?” For some reason people thought that meant high concept stuff.
Totally agree. It didn’t feel like the same show from two years ago. After a while we don’t need a different gimmick every week, tell the damn story already. I don’t need GI Joeeeeeeee animation for me to care about the characters. It felt like we never got anywhere this season after the first episode or two.
Should have left it with the departure of Glover. Community can work without Pierce (though I think Chase got a raw deal). Without Troy? Not so much.
yep it’s over community should just somewhat gracefully bow out
I enjoyed this last season. They should just do a wrap up to get Jeff and Annie together. Actually, just have HBO do it as a movie. You know, cause boobs.
I love community but im done with this will they wont they ross rachel crap.
THEY WERE ON A BREAK!!!!!!!!!!!
No.
Let it die with dignity, don’t turn it into a pathetic parody of itself *cough cough Arrested Development*
someone needs a visit from the Muffin Man. Season four took a few episodes to catch it’s stride but after watching it once through, I enjoyed it much more the second time through. How they worked around schedules of actors was pretty solid. WHEN the next season comes out it’ll be even better. (Yes I said when because you can’t leave it with George Michael punching Michael in the face.)
I tried. I really did. I’ve watched it through 3 times, and it just never clicked for me.
[the “Sound of Silence” intro playing]
@jesuswasaterrorist damn I woulda just gave up halfway thru the 2nd time if I wasn’t enjoying it.
there is no way another channel or streaming entity doesnt pick up community for another season. i think its clear that most fans want the show to end after the next season and movie. especially with the clout that the show carries online someone will show interest in the show if nbc drops it.
MY EMOTIONS!!!
Kenny Fuckin Powers has three emotions: Rage, Power, and Awesome. Okay, two of those might not be emotions, but he’s a man of actions, not words.
Troubling times- Flo, @Progressive
In the words of Adele Azeem, you all need to let it go.
In the words of many, eat a dick.
.
I’ll be honest, I can live with this if it means Harmon spends more time working on Rick and Morty.
A thousand times yes
Aha! There’s the silver lining I was trying to find! Still sucks if Community gets cancelled though.
How am I going to my frozen pizza reviews now!!!
The last few episodes of season 5 were about as bad as it’s ever been. And that finale was possibly the worst episode they’ve ever done. I won’t be upset to see it go. After a perfect first two seasons, a stellar third season, a gas leak and then a promising but ultimately pretty crap season 5 I think it’s run it’s course. The absence of Pierce and Troy is too big.
NBC is picking up new shows left and right… which will be cancelled a few weeks after premiering. Or have we already forgotten about Welcome to the Family and The Michael J. Fox Show? I know I have.
Streets behind. Streets be-hind.
This is awful news.
And all of you saying last season was anything other than high quality are just some grade-A dummies.
Here, here.
On a less depressing not, McKenna later tweeted this more optimistic but still not great tweet: “Late night fatalism based on negative whispers. I should never presume anything regarding this show.”
@GeneralBluth The later tweet made me cautiously start humming.
[www.youtube.com]
I bet the exec who wrote that note about doing “The Walking Dead” without the zombies is making the decisions here…we’re boned…
This show blows goats. Good.
no proof?
Sphincter boy.
This may be the most NBC move ever. This is the first time at the end of the season where people felt it was likely to renew which is why it was the perfect time to cancel.
Also, are we supposed to pretend that NBC won’t cancel half of their new lineup by November sweeps?
I want it to be dead (never saw 1 episode, very busy person) for the simple fact that I won’t have to read on uproxx about how it might die every year.
You should spend less time reading about television and more time watching it.
You know, it’s a funny thing about the internet, and a lot of people don’t seem to know about it, but you can choose not to read articles about shows that don’t interest you.
Are you very busy because you’re always reading Uproxx?
Wow. I’m ready to start a fiiiiiiiiight.
well played.
I couldn’t think of another word.
I’ve been a fan of the show from day one and I really love it. But the last two episodes, I get them, but they were a clear flag that said “we are never going to change, it’s just going to be this weird” and that’s fine but it’s just not network.
At the same time I am continually baffled that Parks and Rec doesn’t get Modern Family numbers, it’s a warm and inviting show while still being just plain hilarious. That one really doesn’t make sense to me. Community deserves to run wild next to weirdo (and fantastic) shows like Louie on FX. That it made it this long on NBC is a minor miracle. I’ll miss it, but I completely understand why it’s going away.
We would’ve been completely boned if NBC was even remotely competently run during Community’s run. If literally any of the crap they threw against the wall had been passable enough to stick, Community would’ve been cancelled a long time ago.
Oh sure, or Parks and Rec for that matter. They have survived where tons of inferior shows have failed.
I’d bet dollars to donuts that McKenna, Sony, and everyone involved with Community marketing is in on this. I could be completely wrong, but it seems like NBC has picked up on the fact that Community has this large online, Netflix/Hulu-driven audience that doesn’t show up in the ratings. More importantly, they know that teasing the show’s end spurs conversations about it.
Case in point, there is no way NBC lets Community parody its promos with “Depends on What Fails” without the express okay. I still think there’ll be a sixth season and a short (probably online) movie.
And those of you who think the show has run it’s course aren’t invited to my birthday.
Well, of course. Just when we think the show is the safest it’s been in years, after getting it’s groove back last season, and garnering stable ratings, the network pulls the plug (allegedly). That is some superb trolling, NBC.
What about October 19th????
“The only thing weirder than getting renewed at this point, would be not getting renewed.” -Dan Harmon
Especially since this would be the prophesied final season. I certainly believe it could happen, but I’m gonna take this with a grain of salt for now.
Am I the only one who thought this season was just, meh? People are so big on Dan Harmon that they seemed determined to heap praise on his return. Donald Glover was sorely missed. He was easily the funniest part of the show.
I agree. Started good and then went downhill fast.
Hulu already has every episode, if NBC drops it they should pick it up. But I think even NBC is starting to get the whole “online popularity ” aspect of shows.