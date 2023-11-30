Is Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Based On A True Story?

The first season of Peacock’s true crime anthology series, Dr. Death, focused on the former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, aka Dr. Death, who was the subject of the Wondery podcast of the same name. Duntsch was accused of injuring over 30 patients before his license was eventually revoked. Season two will tell the story of a different doctor with a similar set of deadly skills.

Dr. Death season two will follow Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian thoracic surgeon accused of research fraud. At one point, Macchiarini was a world-renowned regenerative researcher who worked on various trachea transplants though it was later revealed that he falsified some of his credentials while working. Macchiarini was accused of unethically performing experimental and dangerous procedures, which resulted in the deaths of several of his patients. Macchiarini was also the subject of Netflix’s Bad Surgeon: Love Under The Knife.

Edgar Ramirez portrays the celeb doctor, while Mandy Moore plays journalist Benita Alexander, who begins a relationship with Macchiarini before his lies begin to unravel with deadly consequences. Here is the official description:

The line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten also star in the limited series. Season one is streaming now, and you can catch season two of Dr. Death on Peacock on Dec 21.

