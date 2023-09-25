In the most recent episode of The Chi , titled “ Who Shot Ya? ” the characters on the show all said goodbye to Kevin who finally decided to take his video game talents out west after weeks of contemplation. Kevin had been offered a video game opportunity that would allow him to elevate his career, but it required a move to Los Angeles. In “Who Shot Ya,” his family throws a farewell party for him that quickly turns emotional as tears are shared between Kevin and his inner circle, and that was especially the case with his mother. Before that moment, Lynae makes Kevin promise that he will come back to Chicago to visit his family and friends and he says he will. However, will we see Kevin in the second half of The Chi season six ?

Is Kevin Leaving The Chi In Season 6?

It turns out that Kevin is leaving The Chi for good. Alex R. Hibbert, who plays Kevin on the show, confirmed his departure in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote:

Dear fans and viewers, It brought tears to my eyes just writing this. As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from THE CHI. This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my castmates, crew members, and all of you who have supported me and throughout this incredible journey. Working on this show has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities it has brought me. I have learned so much from my time here, and I will carry those lessons with me as I move on to new projects. To the fans who have followed me and my character’s journey, your unwavering support and love have been the driving force behind my work. I am humbled and honored to have been able to bring this character to life and share [Kevin’s] story with you. While I may be leaving this show, I am excited about what the future holds. I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world. Once again, thank you for everything. I will miss this show and most importantly I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever. Sincerely, Alex R. Hibbert

Hibbert played Kevin since the show’s start in 2018. As for what’s next, Hibbert has roles in the upcoming movies Story Ave and Good Burger 2 which will be released on September 29 and November 22, respectively.

New episodes of ‘The Chi’ are available through the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan on Fridays at 3am EST/ 12 pm PST. Weekly episodes also air Sundays on Showtime at 9pm EST/PST.