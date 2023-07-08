Is There A ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Release Date?

It looks like season 2 of the critically acclaimed Max original, Rap Sh!t is finally on the way. Created by Issa Rae, Rap Sh!t tells the story of friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) reconnecting to form a rap duo. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, with Mia and Shawna about to go on tour to support a rapper named Reina Reign (Kat Cunning). As they are celebrating at the hotel where Shawna works, a group of cops shows up at the hotel, with the intent to question Shawna. Throughout the first season, Shawna, with the help of her co-worker, Maurice (Daniel Augustin), funds her and Mia’s studio and production costs using credit card numbers of various hotel guests.

With this ending, fans were left wondering: Will Shawna go to jail? Did Maurice rat Shawna out? Will Mia be forced to hold the group down while Shawna’s locked up? Does Shawna somehow manage to get away with it all?

But first and foremost, fans are wondering when Rap Sh!t will return.