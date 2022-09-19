rap sh!t aida osman and kamillion
Alicia Vera/HBO Max
Will ‘Rap Sh!t’ Have A Season Two?

Issa Rae has come a long way since appearing in Pharell’s music video for “Happy” in 2013. The writer/director/actress/sometimes dancer recently wrapped up her acclaimed series Insecure, which she starred in for five seasons, and will voice Spider-woman in the upcoming sequel Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse. On top of all of that, Rae is the executive producer for HBO Max’s music industry drama Rap Sh!t, which aired its first season over the summer.

Naturally, because of everything going on at HBO Max, it was unclear if the series would return for a second season, especially once the streamer merges with Discovery next summer. Even Rae herself took to Twitter to joke that she would “seduce and scheme” (a line from Rap Sh!t season one) some execs in order to secure a second season. It worked!

Rae confirmed on Twitter last week that the series would get a second season, which will likely have to air on HBO Max Discovery’s upcoming streaming service.

Set in Miami, the series follows aspiring rap duo Shawna and Mia as they begin making waves in the South Beach music scene. The series is known for its killer soundtracks featuring up-and-coming female rappers and producers. There is no confirmation yet on what exactly season two will bring, but it will be happening (as long as HBO Max still exists!).

The full first season of Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max.

