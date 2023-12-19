What We Do in the Shadows isn’t the first hangout sitcom. There’s Friends, Cheers, How I Met Your Mother, etc. But it’s the first hangout sitcom with horny vampires, possessed dolls, “up dog” jokes, and Matt Berry pronouncing New York City the way no one has ever said it before. That, among other reasons, is why it’s been in the running for the funniest show on TV since premiering in 2019.

But, like a stake to the heart, all good things must come to an end: Vulture reports that What We Do in the Shadows is ending after next season, its sixth.

No premiere (or finale) date has been revealed by FX.

What We Do in the Shadows has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys twice, but lost both times (to Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso, respectively). The show has only won a single Emmy, for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, which is a shame. There’s still time to make things right, however: create an Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series category and give it to Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). Or, better yet, let them host the Emmys. The Nadja doll, too.

(Via Vulture)