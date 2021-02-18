It’s A Sin (a UK-produced series that just premiered stateside on HBO MAX) begins like a horror film with the killer looming in the shadows. It’s plainly seen by us because we think we have a sense of the toll that the AIDS crisis has wrought over the years, but it’s clearly not seen by the band of 20somethings at the heart of this decade-spanning story that begins in 1981. These characters hear whispers, they read vague items in alt papers, or maybe know someone felled by a mysterious illness. But in general, their lives are too filled with vibrancy and hope to notice the creeping tragedy. Created and scripted by Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, Doctor Who, Years And Years), It’s A Sin welds us to these characters in its first episode, pulling strings on our cheeks to make us smile as we see personalities in the kind of full bloom that only comes when you find a community and friends who accept and encourage you. It’s an effort greatly helped by an impressive young ensemble headlined by Nathaniel Curtis, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Olly Alexander and Lydia West in star-making turns. You want so badly to see their characters throw a million parties at their flat. You want to see them grasp the dreams that they all layout at the episode’s end all with a twinkle in their eyes and the gargantuan confidence of youth. But you know. We’re screaming at the screen, but we don’t know how to stop what’s coming. We can’t. They couldn’t, for reasons that this show explores in vivid detail, allowing us a better understanding of the actual toll of AIDS in the UK and around the world.

To Davies, there was no better way in, telling us when we spoke recently, “my specific angle on this was to create a bunch of characters who you would love so that you’d then miss them. Because that’s my experience of AIDS. As people I loved and I miss them.” This is a personal story for Davies, but as he contends, all stories require a bit of personal excavation. He enjoys the difficulty of the work and the honor of telling this story in a way that it’s never been seen before. Something he had to stress to commissioners in the UK while trying to get the show made. And now he has, creating something that is, at once, gripping and charming, heartbreaking, and vital. A remembrance of those who died from AIDS and those who lived through it. But also a warning about the ways prejudice and fear can rob us of our good hearts and good sense. Here now is Davies on It’s A Sin.

In hindsight, is there anything that you wish you could have spent more time on?

Oh, wow. I’ve got to say, it was originally… We got commissioned for four episodes. Halfway through we went and begged for a fifth episode, which they gave us really graciously and beautifully, with no fuss. So, I feel like I’ve done what I set out to do. There are a million things. This is a subject that is so complicated. There are a million other things to say, but actually, there are also a lot of other writers saying those things. This is not the only piece of work about AIDS and there are great love stories out there. If you want to see the ultimate love story between two men, go and watch Holding The Man from Australia. That’s the most extraordinary thing. If you want a film about activism, go and watch BPM. There’s a French film called BPM, which is extraordinary!

I’ve seen some of the coverage and it’s also sparking conversations and deeper dives into the subject matter. So it’s clearly a great wellspring of inspiration.

That’s what shocked us is the stories being told. The lives being remembered. And I’m getting messages from people telling me about friends I never knew about and the stories that we’ve never heard. There’s something that’s been very buried, I think, because a lot of people died in shame and in silence and the shame was wrong, obviously. I’m not saying it was a shameful death. I mean, it was considered to be shameful. We didn’t forget those people. We didn’t literally forget them, but I think we parceled them up and put the memory away. And there was a heavy weight put upon that memory. And I think we’ve helped release that. I think a door has been opened. That’s been a story we’re hearing again and again, and again. Bear in mind the drama, I expected it to disappear. A drama about AIDS in the middle of a pandemic. We were not hopeful about this show. We were quietly and determinately pessimistic. So, this reaction has been absolutely overwhelming. But also properly a privilege that people are starting to talk about lives that they lost. Boys that disappeared. Then that’s a really wonderful thing to happen.

In researching this, I know there are some personal elements and some biographical elements that you pulled from. And I know you did a ton of research on this. What’s the process like to go through and excavate your past a little bit and put that into this form?

Well, it’s kind of lovely. It’s why I’m a writer, let’s be honest. I know what you mean, and it is a work of excavation. It’s a work of remembrance. It’s also an honor to be the one writing the drama that gets to remember them. And I know there’s an awful lot of writers… I’m always very aware, a lot of writers would love to be in my position. I know how lucky I am. I absolutely know that. So, maybe it is excavating some trauma. Maybe it’s certainly excavating some pain, but I love that and that’s why I’m here. And also, frankly, I’m good at it. That’s how I got to be in this position. It’s what I do well.

You’re tapping into… Even if you’re writing science fiction. If you’re writing someone running away from the Daleks, you’re still tapping into your own feelings. You’re still remembering that time you were frightened. You still remember, specifically with something like Doctor Who, what frightened you in the dark or the monsters you thought were under the bed. A tap at the window. That’s Doctor Who tapping into very primal things sometimes. So, I think if you write well, you’re always tapping into that. And so, you actually want to go to that dark stuff. I want to find out. I mean, there’s a death in the third episode of a very central character [in It’s A Sin]. Before the death, there are some very tough scenes. There are scenes of dementia. Which are really deliberately tough, but I pushed it there. I pushed it to be that tough. I wanted to show how merciless the virus is, how cruel it is. How helpless people are in the face of it. So, that’s very strong stuff, but that’s actually me doing my job. I’m actually getting the virus right in those moments. So, that’s not particularly painful. That’s me kind of working well, to be honest.