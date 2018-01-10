Do not mourn Dennis Reynolds and his immortal D.E.N.N.I.S. system just yet. Glenn Howerton wants to clear something up about what’s going on with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and where he stands with the series.
Howerton’s new NBC series AP Bio (debuting February 1) coupled with the events of last season seemed to suggest the actor might be taking time away from Sunny for a while. His Sunny family didn’t confirm anything publicly about Howerton’s status with the show, either. Speaking to the Television Critics Association on Tuesday, Howerton attempted to clear things up about season 13 and beyond.
“I’ve not officially left yet and I hope people understand that,” said Howerton.
*dusts off hands*
Yup, that clears things up. I mean, it’s not like that phrasing invites further speculation or anything.
*squints extra-hard*
For f*ck’s sake! That “yet” isn’t completely squashing the idea Howerton’s future status is still up in the air, is it? Plus, with Howerton’s assorted behind-the-scenes duties on the show, that phrasing is destined to be analyzed within an inch of its life. The point is that Glenn Howerton “has not officially left yet” and he’d like you to know it.
Season 13 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is projected to arrive in late 2018, but that’s strictly industry forecasting at this stage.
(Via Indiewire)
he’s dennis-ing us right now. we’re in the “neglect emotionally” stage/ “inspire hope” stage right now.
next he’s gonna just refuse to talk about anything but AP Bio and how pissed he is to not be in the strangers 2.
It’s the implication.
Its pretty obvious his decision will be based on whether this new show gets cancelled or not. It premieres Feb 1. Sunny is set for late 2018. Clearly that time frame is his fallback. Can’t fault him for wanting to try new roles, losing Guardians of the Galaxy mustve hit him hard.
Everyone just needs to not watch his new show and we’re all good.
There’s a big window in the spring he could film sunny regardless of the status of AP Bio.
This idea that in 2018 an actor can’t film a short season of a long running hit along with having another show just isn’t true.
Kaitlin Olsen is on The Mick for fuck’s sake.
The name of the show is “AP Bio?” It won’t last a season and It’s Always Sunny will be free to resume in 2019 or 2020.
“But the word ‘yet’…yeah, you know what? I get the impression that you wanted to see it. Otherwise you’d have said you didn’t want to go.”
Why does anyone buy the story that this is because of AP Bio? Kaitlin Olsen has a network show and they never tried to pull this.
It’s just a big stunt to make the cliffhanger weightier. How are people being fooled by this?
same with him and topher grace…dont quit ure dayjobs
i would put the odds of him not returning at about 5%. IMO the show would just end rather than have him not be on it. It would be like one of the main characters of seinfeld disappearing in season 7. the show can’t really work if you take away one of the characters