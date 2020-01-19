Since it premiered in 2005, the always funny It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has lived through three American presidents. Perhaps it will live through three more: As per Deadline, creator and co-star Rob McElhenney told reporters at this winter’s Television Critics Association press tour that they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” McElhenny explained. “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The show’s 14th season ran last fall, bringing its total number of episodes up to 154. That’s not quite as many as most shows that have lasted a decade-and-a-half, but perhaps only doing 10 episodes a season is the secret to its success, ensuring that its main cast — which also includes Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glen Howerton, and Danny DeVito — has time to do other things, and ensuring that they have quality over quantity.

As of right now the show’s 15th season hasn’t been officially greenlit, though two FX honchos told Deadline only last week that they were “actively talking to them about more.” In the meantime, you can enjoy its cast’s non-It’s Always Sunny work, among them Maven’s Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the forthcoming Apple TV show about video game developers co-created by Day and McElhenney, who also stars.

