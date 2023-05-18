What Is The ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 16 Release Date?

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has made history in a bunch of random ways. Not only is it one of the “wordiest” shows on TV right now, meaning that all of that yelling and insulting one another really does add up, but it’s also one of the longest-running shows that feature real people and not cartoons.

But the most impressive part of It’s Always Sunny is the fact that people keep coming back to watch it even though they see just how mean Philadelphians can be. On the downside, this might also bring tourists to Philadelphia hoping to see Danny DeVito. He does have a nice wire sculpture on Broad Street, but that’s about it.

So after all these years, Paddy’s Pub is still kicking, and fans are gearing up for season 16, which will premiere Wednesday, June 7 at 10 pm on FXX. For those without cable, new episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The upcoming season won’t be the last, though. In 2020, the long-running show was renewed for an additional four seasons, bringing the grand total to 18. Grey’s Anatomy should be scared.

Not only has the show been on forever, but the core gang stays the same, so we will be seeing DeVito, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Kaitlin Olson until at least 2025. Or until the pub goes out of business.